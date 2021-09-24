Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, ”Texas education commissioner blames COVID-19 for schools ‘disruption,‘ “ Wednesday:
n
“Everyone is stressed out and even before COVID the system was failing teachers and students.”
— Samantha Navalta
“I can can describe it — it’s ignorance. It’s putting politics ahead of people’s lives. It’s insanity. And possibly criminal.”
— Cindi Pinkham Ferguson
“Yes, teaching and learning in a pandemic is difficult and challenging. We were told that we would take the STAAR last spring… but it would not count. That was a lie! Now, in addition to all of the regular tasks, new added pandemic tasks & worries, we have mandated 30 hours of tutoring for any child who did not pass ( or did not take) the STAAR. Many of our 5th graders have 60 hours of tutoring to get in in addition to everything else. It is not fair to teachers, but more than that it isn’t fair to students. Some of these kids would normally need a little additional help to get a better grade or better learn a skill. We have NO time for that now. Add to that sweet kids who are behind for many reasons and we are expected to get them caught up. Rant over. I love what I do, the kids, my district and coworkers.”
— Becky Hewitt Canter
“Covid has worn the teachers, kids, parents , administrators, nurses, cafeteria folks completely out. So why still take them dumb test. Makes no sense. Should just be some good old fashion teaching going on.”
— Leven Barker
“Duh ... it is called a pandemic for a reason.”
— James M Holley
Regarding, “East Texas schools warn of TikTok trend,” Monday:
n
“This is a trend? Destroying property? Why is this trendy? Why is this something anyone would want to participate in? Where is the moral formation of the nation’s children? Where are the consciences of our youth? Where are the moms and dads? What is happening in these homes?”
— Caleb Epnett
“This is why your kids can’t go to the bathroom during class. Then the parents wanna complain.”
— Austin Walls
“That what happen when kids don’t get the paddle to backside.”
— James B Griffin
“These bored kids need to go back to eating Tide pods and only hurting themselves with their own stupidity.”
— Laura Thorsen
“Because of this trend. My kids were telling me that their school has alot of rules on when they can go to the bathroom.”
— Helen Stephens
Regarding, “ ‘Spring Melody’: Spring Hill freshman hopes to inspire others with downtown Longview mural,” Monday:
n
“She needs to paint the wall behind the panther gas station on George richie. Great work.”
— Josue Soria
“This is my favorite of all the murals we’ve seen so far. Fantastic job!”
— Michelle Dean Barajaz
“This is gorgeous! So proud of this momma & daughter team! I see big things in Ava’s future!”
— Santa Flavious
Regarding, “New Starbucks proceeding on Estes Parkway in Longview,” Sept. 17:
n
“I don’t drink coffee but I’m sure this will be handy for Interstate 20 travelers. Plus a new McDonalds next door.”
— Pam Reid Brautigam
“I can make a better cup of coffee at 1/3 of that price or less”
— Patrick Watson
“So much for supporting small businesses. Thumbs down on the decision to approve this, and for Gilmer Rd. location as well.”
— Billy McBride
I like Starbucks but Longview has enough but an HEB would be nice
— PlinioyVanessa Gutierrez
“If they want to upgrade the i20 corridor, they need to get some bulldozers for some of the dilapidated buildings in the area and then do whatever they can to get bucees to open there”
— Carlin Freeman
“We have too many Starbucks. We Need more restaurants or entertainment for kids!!!!!!”
— Kamekia Gray
“I guess if you like Starbucks this is good news, seems like there are way too many in one town. Doesn’t really interfere with me, I get my to go coffee/teas from a local place down the road from my neighborhood.”
— Carrie Wagner Dorsey
“Funny, everyone complains about all the Starbucks yet anytime I drive by one people are wrapped around the buildings.”
— Angela Daniel