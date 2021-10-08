Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Federal judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning abortions after six weeks” Wednesday:
“Sad that some see something the size of a grain of rice as more deserving of rights than an actual adult. If it isn’t your fetus ... not your business.”
— James M. Holley
“Good job judge Pitman.”
— Kaela Ritter
“Interfering with states rights. The liberals protect mass murderers and terrorists, but kill innocent babies.”
— Terry L. Neel
“Those demonrats sure love killing babies.”
— Jake Johnson
Regarding, “Officials: 24 people who came to U.S. illegally found inside vehicle in East Texas” Monday:
“But why did 3 get released into a Longview shelter?”
— Raquel Gonzales
“Prison time!”
— Ken Kerr
“24 people in a suburban???”
— Norman Simpson
“Praying for everyone involved.”
— Debbie Rhodes
“Nothing to see here, move along!!! I’m surprised LNJ is posting this, definitely going against their political push!!!”
— Chris Taylor
“Wish the Native Americans had deported the Europeans.”
— Kathy Somer
“Don’t care.”
— Albert Ruiz
“Why don’t they chip the people that’s entering illegal near their spines that way they can keep up with them.”
— Debra Gray Pope
“Here we go.”
— Rickey Deke Wilson
Regarding, “Gregg County’s community spread level of COVID-19 drops from ‘substantial to ‘moderate’” Monday:
“Good News!!!”
— Misti Scudday
“The spikes are so random. Glad this one is calming down. Thankful to have crushed Covid during this surge. Surely, we are close to the final number that the powers that be say we have to reach to have herd immunity! This is good news!”
— Diane Edge
“Amen.”
— Ramonia Aka-Mona
“Always wonder where the commenter is that is alway saying ‘fear mongering’ when the news is bad? Guess they can’t stand good news.”
— Michael Curry
Regarding, “Developers aim to breathe new life into Longview’s Lake Lomond area” Sunday:
“A century in the making.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“That’s a haven for the homeless. At least it was 30 years ago. They catch catfish there and fry them up. Used to train my Beagle in those woods.”
— Steve White
“Kayak fishing on the menu?”
— Steve Graff
“This could be an EXCELLENT addition for public-use space in Longview.”
— Tony Griffies
“I’m sure they’ll put a Starbucks on it, too.”
— Dan Ray
“Back in the 50’s I water skied in that lake. Lots of fun back in the day.”
— Margaret Rife Moore
“Wait I’ve lived here my whole life and had no idea there was an actual lake there!”
— Felisha Simmering
“Why did it take so long to do something with it? Good news none the less happy to see it open to the public. Once upon a time it was public.”
— Dan Keeton
“My mom took ice scaring lessons on Lake Lamond in the 40’s. She said you could skate across it. That’s cold.”
— Eddy Boszor
“Fantastic benefit to Longview and its residents. So happy to see this beautiful lake become a great place not only for trails and such but shop, cafes and interactive venues.”
— Linda Swindell Gurganus
“Great place to fish! We catch some big ones last week!”
— Don Liles
“Some great fishing out there!”
— Andrew Hollis
“We are excited for the investment on Lomond. I definitely think they should change the name back to Loch Lomond and have a Scottish theme of stone cottages with the shops! Rembert wanted Longviewers to have a place like Loch Lomond to enjoy, relax, and unwind. It would be a great nod to local history to keep the vision going.”
— Mallory Hill Dodd
“What a wonderful initiative. I wish the City would help but I hope this happens and would love to take part in helping.”
— Cindy Harrison
“This sounds WONDERFUL! I can hardly wait.”
— Bobbi Prochazka McDaniel
“I grew up in the city, but I have never seen the lake. Thanks to the developers for the vision.”
— Betty Hearn
“I’ve been loving this lake since I first came to this fair city in 1989. It is a treasure that needs protection.
Please keep the name right and if possible change the spelling on the errant street signs for the street that runs along it. The mistake was made years ago and never corrected.”
— Paul Richard Anderson
“I’m thinking this would be a great thing for Longview.”
— Rusty McKain
“We rode the first jet skis there 48 years ago!”
— Ron Walden
“And maybe some tiny cabins ? To go with it? I hope or some airbnbs!”
— Brandon L. Betts
“That’s a great idea they should’ve … already did something with that lake.”
— Demetria Reese Jones
“Awesome ... Please keep allowing new places for Longview this is great!!!’
— Dawn Rushing Sutton
“Tyler is killing it with new restaurants. Let’s get in the game. This would be fantastic.”
— Paul Jay
“This is wonderful. I love this place and have always wanted someone to come in and make it a public Park. This is going to great for Longview.”
— Carrie Fisher
“This will be a welcome sight to West Longview! It is time for us to start putting effort into the western portion of our city, as we have with downtown! Bravo Hudson Johnson!”
— Brandee Brown
“Growing up, I always heard that lake was poisonous. Is there a story with that?”
— Avery X. Brooks
“That’s an awesome idea! There’s going to be a lot of clean up to be done first, but there’s potintial there!”
— Eric Keith
“Wonderful, hopefully all the water moccasins are transplanted somewhere.”
— Foster Suzie
“Remember Buzz Mesmer playing the Patroleum Club with the warf over the water?”
— Galen Mills
Regarding, “Stallard: When no good deed goes unpunished” Sunday:
“This is sad. That basketball goal was doing far more good than harm.”
— Wyndi Veigel
“Such a shameful thing for the complainer to do. Thank goodness he/she didn’t run over a kid. Stay in your area, and keep your eyes on the road where they belong. Oh, and stop acting like you have to complain about things that have nothing to do with you. This is a safe activity for these kids, and they are hurting noone.”
— Lisa Moore Hemus
“Great commentary! People complain too much about silly things these days without thinking about the receiving end. We always had a basketball hoop for our kids, and it’s amazing all the good it does. Wherever you move it to, I pray the neighborhood kids will continue to get to enjoy it and the blessings of people treating them with dignity and love.”
— Buffy McCrary Dyess
“I remember that basketball goal ... thanks for thinking about others!”
— Beth Eaton
“My son, who learned to shoot a beautiful 3-pointer on that goal when he realized driving to the bucket on Big Daddy was hazardous to his health, probably won’t miss it.”
— Philip Lacy
“I guess basketball goals must be the new lemonade stands that some busybody has to complain about.”
— Matthew Nehrling