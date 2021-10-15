Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Longview police investigating shooting near Stamper park; third shooting in past three days in city” Wednesday:
“Ugh, crazy ... And my problem with that is my kids get off the bus around there sometimes. That so scary. Sometimes the bus will drop them off at my house most of the time they don’t. Districts should put that into consideration when kids are having to get off the bus three blocks from their house. Anything could happen.”
— Christy Calico
“And that’s one of the reason I don’t live in Longview anymore!”
— Taylor Walker
“Anybody going to step up for the betterment of their community, or are you going to stay silent and keep being held hostage by the thugs and criminals in your community?”
— Enrique Sotero
Regarding, “Pine Tree band embraces new style at region marching contest” Tuesday:
“I watched a clip of their performance. I was blown away! So creative, so beautifully performed. Well played!!”
— Allen McReynolds
“Hate to see PT move away from their traditional marching! But if you want to win at state this is the way you have to go! It is not really marching — it is acting & blowing your horn!”
— Robbie Gilbreath
“How neat!!! Never seen this around these neck of the woods!”
— Calderon Devyn
“Would love to see this kind of creativity in more schools. Kudos to the band director and students.”
— Lance Pickering
“What are they teaching to our children?”
— Scott Minze
“I’m surprised no snowflake has complained about white people appropriating Hispanic culture.”
— Enrique Sotero
Regarding, “Longview ISD argues attorney general doesn’t have authority for mask mandate lawsuit” Tuesday:
“While they are arguing if the attorney general has the authority, Longview Isd did not have the authority to issue this mandate from the beginning. They knowingly went against the order of the governor.”
— Morgan Slaughter
“Last time I remember is that the taxpayers have the right to vote on school issues. Hmmm I’m no authority on the matter but why not call an emergency election due to pandemic and let the school taxpayers vote on rather we require or not require that during pandemics or outbreaks of Covid, Influenza, Strep or any other contagious outbreak all kids must wear a mask or not depending on the vote As part of an emergency dress code to contain the spread.”
— Jerry Bryan
“Longview ISD is incorrect. Wasting taxpayer dollars to take away parents choice for what’s best for their children.”
— Aaron Rich
“I’m still in despair it’s come to this. Shaking my head.”
— Charlotte Stewart
Regarding, “Gov. Abbott bans any COVID-19 vaccine mandates — including for private employers” Monday:
“Another in a long line of hypocritical positions taken by Abbott. He’s all for gov’t” not imposing regulations on business until those regulations are seen by him as being politically beneficial him. Fortunately businesses are paying no attention to his self serving nonsense and will continue to require vaccinations for their employees. Moreover, Abbott knows his actions stand no legal chance of holding up in court due to the Federal supremacy clause in the US Constitution, but he is scared to death of being criticized by far left loons, West and Huffines.”
— Brad Lloyd
“So will the thousands who were fired for no vax get their jobs back ... Thanks Governor Abbott for representing the citizens of Texas.”
— Penny Dillard Fulton
“Sooooo why is anyone getting mad about this? If you want the vaccine, get the vaccine ... if you don’t, then don’t! BUT this would all be alot easier if we would all just worry about ourselves! I remember preaching that to my kids when they were all in their siblings business!”
— Jessica Bailey Torres
“So is Toyota of Longview going to give those employees their jobs back?”
— Danielle Aiken
“Glad he stands up for our freedom of Choice.”
— Charles Cox
“Republicans always talking about government overreach telling businesses what to do. Yet here we are telling businesses what to do.”
— Dan Welch
“If you have been vaccinated why do I have to be vaccinated ? Aren’t you now immunized ? I mean I’ll be the one sick you’ll be just perfect right ?”
— David Lopez
“That should help until the court case on mandates can be heard.”
— Bob Bauman
“About time states do this. Should also allow work without masks.”
— Will Holmes
“He sure hasn’t worried about ercot has he.”
— Donnie Sandifeer
“He seems controlling to be so against controllers!!!”
— Kimberly Weiss
“Thank you Governor for taking a stand for us!!!!”
— Retha Landtroop Peace
“Will this hold up to OSHA though? Cause that’s who Biden is using to push it. I hope so, because these mandates are ridiculous.”
— Megan Cerda
“So parents with kids in public schools are you against this vaccine or all? You had to get your kid vaccinated against other things before they go to school. A little confused.”
— Nekiesha Stoker
“A pity there’s no vaccine for Trumpism. Abbott has lost any grain of credibility he’d ever had. More government overreach.”
— Steve Hutson
“Vaccines were required And mandatory before we started kindergarten. My parents had them my brothers and sisters had them I had them and my children had them and my grandchildren have had them. We’ve had several. Vaccines were considered a miracle considering how many people died of all those diseases and plagues.Its not a guarantee no matter vaccine it is But the majority have live through diseases and plagues because there is vaccines for them. And everyone thought it was religious and political and myths when they came out to. Just saying people regeneration is in shortage the immunization is not.”
— Lisa Latham Sides
“Once again, Texas thinking the constitution doesn’t apply to them.”
— Emily Fancher Mobley
“Constitutionally he’s probably correct with this vaccine classification. No body has ever forced a influenza vaccine and the classification is the same. Besides governments job is to protect liberty not take it away. Your rights should not be taken away to please another.”
— Dewayne Wesley Cato
“Might as well ban drug tests too. People are going to start saying those go against their freedom.”
— JB Wilson
“Vaccines save lives it’s proven. Don’t give up on what’s proven because a certain age group cannot get vaccines yet or wear a mask yet . Protect those by protecting yourselves and protecting them as directed. How is it’s Distribution process important and why ? Because that determines whether a business succeeds or not . Think of it like that . Without people we don’t succeed and businesses don’t succeed because there’s no Distribution.”
— Richard Stewart