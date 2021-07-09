Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Hallsville woman arrested in Longview charged with kidnapping,” Wednesday:
“They need to keep her in jail fo-ever! What’s wrong with people! Sick lady!”
— Kristin Nicole Wolford
“She could have just sold herself and let those babies alone why ruin they lives smh”
— Debra Gray Pope
“Drugs make you do Unfathomable things. I hope she gets the help she needs and recovers. I hope those babies have luck and get put into a loving home or least won’t stay in the system to long.”
— Katie Medicine Bear
“idk, done a lot of drugs, never felt like stealing or killing. What I’ve learned is some people were crooks before they ever touched drugs. ...No clue what’s up with this girl.”
— Wes Southern
“Used to work with her, sad to see her life way off track. Hopefully she will get it together for her children soon”
— Jaci Watkins
“And here I am with my wife wishing we could adopt a baby and give it an amazing loving life. Horrible.”
— Karen V. Osorio
Regarding, “Longview Mall welcomes toy store, other tenants,” Wednesday:
“People complaining about businesses opening/coming to the mall. I’m shocked.”
— Texas Reardon
“It hasn’t been the same since Circus World and Aladdin’s Castle left.”
— Heath Hartzell
“Can we just get some highchairs in the food court?”
— Tia Martinez
“Just go full retro!!! Make it an 80’s mall all around like on stranger things or like every mall across the US in 86.. the nostalgia alone will bring more customers than the mall has seen in years... maybe theme it for a few months some retro Atari or Nintendo posters...”
— James Stevens
“ “We want to bring more families to the mall’ — so we added a toy store, a furniture store, a vape storefront, and a tattoo shop??”
— Lindsey McClung
“Is the Orange Julius still open? It’s only been 35 years since I last checked.”
— Michael Hathoot
“It needs to be torn down and remodeled completely. Need more clothing stores for sure.”
— Monica La’Kaye
“Great we get to hear more screaming kids when they don’t get what they want”
— Jake Thompson
“Malls are on the way out. Most people would rather order online.”
— Kathy Somer
“Most people maybe...but...not me. I like to touch...feel...and see what I am buying. Online purchases usually get sent back because it wasn’t what was advertised.”
— Kit Chambers
Regarding, “‘A tragic accident’:
Longview man gets 1-year suspended sentence in son’s shooting death,” Wednesday:
“This man may be suffering, but he was clearly negligent and recklessly endangered his son.”
— Allison Brooke DeForest
“I’m not sure what else he was supposed to have done. He had locked his car and the gun was put up out of sight. The child crawled through the back window? How unfortunate that this gentleman would even get in trouble.”
— Melanie Thibodeaux
“This is taxpayer money that shouldn’t have been spent and the suffering you put this man through was so unnecessary but that’s our justice system we need to tear it down and begin again and pick better people as our DA”
— Debra Gray Pope
Regarding, “Texas GOP chairman announces he’s running against Abbott in Republican primary,” Monday:
n
“Mmmm so when he splits the votes Mathew throws his card in for the race of governor”
— Debra Gray Pope
“I’ll take a look at his stand on protecting liberty we can not let our governments have anymore control over our lives. Government should protect our liberty not widdle it away!”
— Dewayne Wesley Cato
“Love Allen West and love Gov Abbott, I don’t think Texas can lose with either!”
— KC Brown
Regarding, “Gregg County judge awards $575K to victims in 2016 Rangerette kidnapping,” Friday:
n
“I would be surprised if no one has made a movie about this crazy lady yet.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“So when does she have to pay? Since she is in prison until at least the middle of the month, will she have to pay before released?”
— Randy Hufstetler
Regarding, “Longview Chick-fil-A plans changes to drive-thru, parking,” Friday:
n
“Both locations need to be moved to a bigger area with nothing else around them. It is a nightmare to go to any business near them. The one on Fourth St. constantly has traffic at a standstill just to go by there.”
— KiKi Thompson
“I never understood the Chick-fil-A places they build them on top of people around them go buy some land with nothing around you and build a huge parking lot just for the drive-through”
— Steven Boston
“It’s great food but too small and always full”
— Miguel Rojas
“The CFA in the Mall offers curbside and it’s not crowded!”
— Cheryl Puckett
“We moved closer to this CFA, but I still drive across town to 4th St because of the parking lot situation.”
— Kim Frederick
“Chick-fil-a has finally unlocked Tardis technology”
— Dominick Fuentes
Regarding, “Tony Romo signs autographs, takes photos with fans at U.S. Amateur qualifier in Gladewater,” Thursday:
n
“Such a great Man. Got his autograph at Pebble Beach. He started from the end of the line at headed into the Club House. While the rest of the party only signed a few auto from the front of the line and left. That showed some character. Can’t say that about Matt Cain.”
— Gerry Rapacon
“Miss him on the field”
— Lauren Tierney
Regarding, “Hooray for Heroes: Drive-thru parades in Longview, Kilgore honor first responders,” Friday:
n
“That’s awesome!! I wish I’d known about it. We would have been there!”
— Jami Lynn Summers-Wanamaker
“God has blessed us with each one of them! God bless them all”
— Marilyn Petty
Regarding, “Gregg County law enforcement to receive hazard pay from federal stimulus funds,” Friday:
“Glad Gregg Co came through for my family!”
— Mallory Waugh Brown
“Uhhh what about nurses?”
— Taylor Marie Kovar
“What about the other departments that stayed open during the pandemic.”
— Latisha Williams