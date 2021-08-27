Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “‘For the collective good’: Longview auto dealership mandates vaccines for employees,” Wednesday:
n
“I won’t be dealing with them anymore communist.”
— Lindell Carpenter
“This man, Mr. Michelson has done his homework. He cares. Folks can talk about his business here, you can not buy a car here if you choose. Stay as far away as possible if you choose…whatever you want to say negatively, say it. HE DOESN’T CARE. It is his dealership. Guess what? 12% to 100% quickly. Solved it.”
— Youlonda R. Taylor
“Hope their business goes under!!”
— Morris Keeney
“Business owners have a responsibility to provide a safe environment for employees and customers. There are no easy answers, but vaccinated people aren’t filling ICUs right now. The vaccine may not be perfect, but it is saving lives and long-term health.”
— Amanda Ylitalo
“So what about unvaccinated customers? Bet he doesn’t require that...that would get into his pockets too much!”
— Bobbi Kay Noble
“Good luck filling positions around here. We will not be bullied into getting a fake vaccine.”
— Penny Dillard Fulton
“Well I was going to by from them but Now I’m not cause They fired them poor people for no reason lord come back home & get these devils.”
— Kristy Spurgeon
“I had rather push a Chevy than drive a Toyota...”
— Anthony Bauer
“Great news! Way to go, Toyota of Longview.”
— Teresa Cage Beasley
“I was actually looking at buying a vehicle from them but not now! They are most likely going to infect everyone that comes in their place of business now. Good job! Glad to know you took the extra incentive from the so called president. Your part of the problem in this world today.”
— Amber Sims
“The ones that are griping can’t afford to buy a car or don’t have the credit. Good job Toyota of Longview!! I always did business with them and was very satisfied.”
— Leisa Mitchell
“Well you are wrong for being a sheep..not getting my business.”
— Randy Roberts
“Thanks for letting me know! Im heading out tomorrow to buy a car. I now know where not to go.”
— Brandy Brown Arseneault
“I’ll take my 100% business elsewhere!!”
— Jeffery Sullins
“Just added Toyota of Longview to my list of businesses to boycott...any business that thinks it has the right to require vaccinations doesn’t deserve any customers. I believe the choice to vaccinate is a personal choice; if you get it great, if you don’t get it great...live and let live...let Freedom Ring!”
— Daniel James Harding
“The government is allowing its employees to just get tested once a week if they don’t want to be vaccinated…..(the government!)”
— Chris Earl Russell
“What’s happening? Trump got booed by his crowd the other night when he said you should get vaccinated!”
— John Hornbeck
“Some of y’all threatening to boycott are haggling on Craigslist over a 96’ Camry. Don’t pretend like you could afford a car from this century Methany.”
— Aaron Ashcroft
“Almost sorry that I bought my car here!”
— Jessica Lowery
“Thank you for the lives that will not be lost because of your difficult decision.”
— Pamela Walters Moore
“You have no right to mandate a vaccine on a person. You can guarantee I’ll never darken the door you’re establishment. That’s against our basic rights.”
— Dea Ann Grigsby
“I’m assuming everyone against this has never had a mandated vaccination administered?… such as the vaccines required to attend public schools….”
— Perla Nuñez
Regarding, “‘It’s not a political statement’: Longview ISD superintendent says district’s new mask mandate was necessary,” Wednesday:
n
“Thank you, thank you Dr. Wilcox and LISD school board for working to keep our students and teachers safe.”
— Lauren Smith Land
“People ‘might’ be more accepting of masks IF the objective measure to remove them in the future is provided... meaning if they say the mask mandate is temporary until the five day moving average drops by 50% from the peak this summer then it is a relatively objective criteria that isn’t easily controlled by government overreach...How about it LISD...what is the criteria to make the masks optional? Don’t say zero cases for six months because we all know that isn’t going to happen.”
— Daniel James Harding
“Saving lives!”
— Dianne Elizabeth Jones
“For once I agree with him.”
— Colleen Cayard Kelly
“Pine tree needs to do it.”
– Reeree Grazier
“Sir, it is absolutely political when you remove liberties and enact policies that are dangerous to the mental and physical health of children, all the while pretending that COVID prevention is the sole objective of student health advocacy.”
— Cammie Deeann
“Stop whining. The same ones mad bc they have to wear masks will be the same ones complain once the schools shut back down and then the parents become the teacher! Put a mask on and send them to school.”
— Darius Valentine
“Thank You LISD! This vaccine is not a political issue it’s a human rights issue. This virus is out of control in this city!”
— Jake Edwards
Regarding, “Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full FDA approval,” Monday:
n
“It will only make a difference in those who believe in science.”
— Janet McBride
“What card are the conservatives gonna play this time?”
— Albert Ruiz
“No thank you. Still won’t take it or my kids. Over my dead body!!!”
— Deidra Thomson
“FDA approval will do little to change anyone’s mind. People believe what they want to. Sad that Americans are so divided.”
— Michael Curry
“Sorry...doesn’t make me feel any better about it!”
— Nancy Yohe
“I got the first dose and still don’t trust it.”
— Ashley Christine
Regarding, “Region’s COVID-19 hospitalizations near pandemic-high,” Sunday:
n
“Yall be safe especially my daughter nurse there.”
— Keith Barber
“Quit listening to the news and your life will be better.”
— Darrell Helton
“if you’re not gonna get vaccinated then you’ll pay the price. bummer.”
— Albert Ruiz
“Well if only people believed and would do their part!”
— Koi Long
“If only they wouldn’t have opened Texas’ border.”
— Tasha Hyde Scarlett
“I am fed up with all this. Does nobody see what is going on? It’s no longer black vs white or dem vs rep. Its vax vs unvax. And it looks as tho it’s going according to plan for us to be against one another. When we are fighting each other we dont have our eyes on who is fighting all of us.”
— Marqui Lane Walpole
“Before COVID, very few people would have been so anxious to take medications or vaccinations that haven’t been approved by the FDA. And I honestly don’t know what kind of world we’re living in anymore when vaccinated people are scared of catching something from UNvaccinated people.”
— Linda Ogin
“Thank your local non vaxers and non maskers for this.”
— Tricia Cox