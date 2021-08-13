Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature,” Tuesday:
“Good. They broke the law of Texas.”
— Diane Edge
“There is no justification for leaving the job they were voted on by their constituents to do. Go and pick them up, deduct their pay for time missed, fine them, and if they have an arrest on their record I hope they never hold office anywhere ever again.
I don’t care which party they are in, go get them NOW! They can use the buses used to transport illegals in to have plenty of seats!”
— Susan Downs
“But there is justification behind the actions regardless if you agree with it or not. I don’t agree with voting restrictions, guidelines that makes voting harder to an exercise of voter suppression it just not right. Democracy has its balance we don’t have to all agree on everything, however basics rights and humility are attributes that seems to be dwindling or just seem gone.”
— Kalena Lynn Frost
“At least they’re standing up for their constituents and not trying to suppress their votes.”
— Koi Long
“Well, it is Austin, Texas. They can’t even prosecute criminals before their DA releases them while defunding their police force to the point where it takes up to 25 minutes for an officer to show up to an emergency call that is active with injuries sustained.”
— David Sweat
“I know when people don’t show up to work for me … they’re fired.”
— Chase Wildt
“Finally do the job your paid to do!! Walking out is not an option!!!”
— Teresa Everts
“They should do the job taxpayers pay them to do or get picked up and brought back if they don’t want to do their jobs they should have resigned.
As far as voter rights it should be hard to cheat and easy to vote. It’s not to much to ask you to prove you are the person voting and you do live where you say you live.”
— Dewayne Wesley Cato
“Any regular person who walk out on a job or refused to work would be fired immediately … So why are politicians an exception?”
— David Stone
“When one party wants to restrict votes so they can keep in power ... then you can do what you can to prevent it. The only way the right can keep power is to cheat. By any means necessary.”
— James M. Holley
Regarding, “Tatum Music to reopen from different building in Longview after fire; arson suspect arrested,” Monday:
“Mr. Grant & Tatum Music have been a BLESSING to music education programs & students all over Northeast Texas for DECADES!!!! So glad that they will still be able to serve our kiddos.”
— Charla Breshears Brown
“My first thought was all the instruments from schools that would still be there before school. So glad you will come out ok in this. I know the next few weeks will be a huge challenge. My grandson worked for you during the summer for a couple of summers. He is in a doctoral program this fall in Memphis or I am sure he would be there to help. Prayers.”
— Kay Kimbrough McKinney
“A GREAT VILLAGE coming together to the aid of an iconic music store and family.”
— Betty Hearn
“My dad took my flute to Tatum for repairs when I was in school. So glad they are returning!”
— Elyse Nesbitt McCoskey
“So glad you’re able to reopen. Can’t imagine music education without Tatum Music.”
— Chris Barton
“The owners are some of the best people you will ever meet. So glad they can reopen even if In a different location.”
— Josh Stroud
“Such good news Tatum Music Co.!! So many prayers and people with good hearts and helping hands! This is what turns tragedy into triumph! God’s Blessings for sure!!”
— Marilyn Petty
“Saw people cleaning instrument cases when I passed by Saturday. Kudos!! So sorry this happened and glad you are reopening.”
— LaDelle R. Kay
“Praise God, love these people.”
— Macie Chamberlain Robinson
“I bought my trombone from there years ago. I’m so glad things weren’t worse!”
— Rex Johnson
Regarding, “‘We can and must to better’: Officials plead with Longview-area residents to get COVID-19 vaccine,” Monday:
“Good thing we live in a country where we have the freedom to make our own decisions! Be safe keyboard warriors and fellow citizens. To each their own.”
— Cindy Sheppard
“I got the vaccine and nothing happened.”
— Diana Sarahi Martinez
“Trust the same government that gave us the virus to vaccinate us from it ...
Nawwww I’m good.
You can ...”
— Misti Rousseau
“If The vaccine is so important. Start giving it to the border crossers.”
— Rick Jarrell
“At this point no one that lives in this house is going to take any vaccine. That just how it is here. We have considered and weighed our options on it.”
— Kimberly Headrick Galyon
“5% of all vaccinated will be hospitalized with covid.
20 in the hospitals now who were fully vaccinated with the covid vaccine.
Going off 381 patients, 5% were vaccinated.”
— David Sweat
“I guess that all of you refusing to get the Covid vaccine now have smallpox and measles. Oh wait, your parents must have gotten vaccinated to prevent outbreaks.”
— Ellen Kolins Beavers
“OK officials.. Crisis level you say? Give me the death count again??”
— Michael Bryan
“I see so many saying that they will not get vaccinated because they know this many or that many people who are sick or hospitalized. Completely your choice on vaccination. However, are we admitting now that this is not a hoax and doing other precautions?”
— Jader Brown
“The vaccine doesn’t prevent you from getting covid but since the vaccine has been available nearly all deaths have been in unvaccinated. Your choice …”
— Paul Hakim
“Vitamin A, D and zinc. Do some research and build your immune system up, people!”
— Russell Stewart
“OK, Based on these comments, I think we need a re-do of 5th grade biology here. Vaccinations do not prevent you from catching a virus. Vaccines teach your body how to fight the virus if you do catch it so it is not as devastating and your body can fight it before it has a chance to reproduce and spread to others- or worse, mutate (which is how we have Delta). Vaccines are an instruction manual for your body on how to attack it instead of going haywire and attacking your own body (a cytokine storm- the deadly part of a viral infection). Fighting it before it reproduces and spreads are why vaccines are so important.”
— Matthew Nehrling