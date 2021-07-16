Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “New traffic light on Loop 281 begins flashing before becoming fully operational next week,” Tuesday:
“Another light to waste my time when I’m in a hurry.”
— L’ron De Prince
“If you nimrods would ever pay attention, they’re building a new shopping center/strip over there off of the Loop 281 right after you pass under or even over the bridge. They’ve got a big billboard that has a picture of it & all.”
— Brandon Carr
“Longview is so much fun that new traffic lights is news worthy.”
— Jackie Alston
“There’s a bunch of places that needed lights worse than this place.”
— Thomas Witham
“Just what the city needs MORE traffic lights. Unbelievable.”
— Chip Dowdell
“The one for the home depot drive and hospital workout place is a strange place. They won’t synchronize it with the one on 4th so it will be a major jam there.”
— James Gill
“Just let the people that don’t pay attention just sort it out!! If you can’t see a traffic light, well ... sort it out!!”
— Bradley Sooter
“Really need a light at McCann and George Richey. I know they are supposed to be working on it but it can’t come soon enough! Seriously! I go the long way home to avoid that intersection!”
— Nikki Gilliam Hailey
Regarding, “Democratic legislators flee Texas: Five things about the walkout,” Tuesday:
“What is the price tag for their trip, accommodations and meals while away and who is paying for it? Will this action benefit the payors with influence or us everyday Texans?”
— Larry Baker
“Childish and immature.”
— Charles Seeley
“Abbot better not blink if he wants to stay in the governor’s mansion.”
— Corey Clamp
“If regular folks don’t show up for work, they get fired. These Democrats are ignoring their oath of office and not showing up for work. Should be fired.”
— Dave Botkin
“Sad there not doing the job people elected them to do.”
— James B Griffin
“They are embarrassing Texans!”
— Suellen Simpson
“Scream climate change, but take a private jet. Scream mask mandates, but are pictured without masks on the plane. They have a duty placed on them to legislate within this state and refuse to do it. The outcome is inevitable. Easier to vote, harder to cheat. I hope you guys cover their arrests upon return. Bunch of Dem losers.”
— Clint Echols
“In the military this type of action this would fall under dereliction of duty, and could be prosecuted under the UCMJ. Why do we not insist on holding our elected official to similar standards?
And these clowns running from a democratic process call themselves ‘Democrats’...”
— Corey Clamp
“When normal folks don’t show up for work they get fired and pay stops immediately.”
— Kathy Pilkinton
“The spin that Longview News Journal puts on everything is comical.”
— Rachel Wood Cooner
“What will reps do if they lose the next election? Call in Putin?”
— Javier Jay Zapata
“This isn’t exactly a new tactic. Quorum busting has been used as long as they’ve followed Robert’s Rules of Order. The Republicans pretty much stared the practice of flying out of state and the Democrats tried to arrest them and courts found it unconstitutional. They really are the same, two sides of the same coin. Feigning outrage for things they themselves do.”
— Matthew Nehrling
Regarding, “Longview City Council: Hatred not welcome in Longview,” Monday:
“Some of y’all have nothing but cabbage between your ears because you can’t come out and say anything against the KKK without mentioning BLM. IN FACT, some of y’all didn’t even mention this KKK rally and jumped straight to BLM. Says more about you than you realize. Thankful to the community leaders who have made strong statements and disgusted with those who have chosen to remain silent.”
— Ashleigh Blackwell
“Only question I would have is, would you allow BLM have a parade? It is also about hate ... I would love to see all of these hate groups disappear ... just my take, everyone be kind.”
— Donald Davis
“Must be a slow news day … like the 4th article the posted in 24 hours over the same issue. It’s sick, we don’t condone it, k, let’s move on to something new?”
— Madeleine Wisenbaker Crow
“No it is not welcome at all.”
— MaryKay Gunter
“Thank you Nona Snoddy and Kristen Ishihara.”
— Vik Verma
“I do not condone any hate group but, this is like giving one group candy an ice cream an turning around an telling the other group no you can’t have any. I do not see the good here unfortunately. No group belongs here that could possibly cause violence!”
— Sue-San Crow Kapp’s
“Donald Davis , Be fair and learn why BLM was needed in our country. The hate mongers are in the business of systemically suppressing certain groups of our society. BLM are in the business of speaking out saving lives of certain groups our society.”
— Betty Hearn
“Being proud of your race doesn’t make you a racist. If so then people would say black pride, Asian pride, Spanish pride, AND white pride would be under the same category of racist. Stop playing yourself.”
— Chayce Stowe
Regarding, “U.S. Capitol Riot: Prosecutors oppose Carthage man’s request to have ankle monitor removed,” Monday:
“Scary without monitoring.”
— Betty Hearn
“I am sure the community would be just fine!”
— Sally Grace
“He should still be sitting in jail, charged with treason.”
— Charlotte Stewart
“Meanwhile our indicted Attorney General, Ken Paxton, wants to give 40 years to a Houston man who illegally voted while on parole. Want to guess what race he is?”
— Michael Dalesson
“When city’s across the nation burned to the ground, those cases were called “protests” and this small isolated event was called a ‘riot’.”
— Michael Mckey
“What a thug.”
— T-Ray Da Don
“Stop comparing 1-6 to BLM protests or even street riots. You look like an ignorant fool when you do. Yes, property damage occurred in both cases, but 1-6 was so much more than property damage. People died at 1-6, including officers. People did not die at BLM protests. Insurrectionists at 1-6 were calling for the capture of our Vice President and Speaker of the House, and I fear what they had in mind for them. BLM protesters have been calling for a stop to police violence. 1-6 insurrectionists were attempting to overcome turn a fair and democratic election. BLM protesters were attempting to seek justice. This guy and insurrectionists like him are a danger to society with access to weapons and means to do more damage. Keep that monitor on him, and I hope full justice is served.”
— Kacy René