Letter: A changing formula

A changing formula
Is the once great secret formula over and out? The Coca-Cola Company is diving headfirst into the void of racial diversity mandates. Professing whiteness and privilege as their new mantra. What a world where company policy openly declares itself free and clear of racial bigotry while adopting hiring and promoting practices seemingly based on it. Are they following the actions of liberal Democrats recently come to power revealing their main objective as being based mostly on revenge. These type policies make it clear, dissent is forbidden. Either agree to go along with the new boss, or you’re out.
Evidently 50 years of diversity, special training, specific hiring practices and other quality affirmative action policies haven’t satisfied the lust of the Woke Left. But everyone isn’t buying it, literally. KO stock share price is going down while buying power is diverted elsewhere. This long time relationship is strained, the consumer is parting ways due to irreconcilable differences. Your drinking days may be over Coca-Cola, so for everyone’s sake, sober up and go back to being the Real Thing.
— James K. Castleberry, Henderson