Letter: A 'dark plot'?

A 'dark plot'?
Oh my, that letter from a Democrat, “Questions for the GOP,” on July 4 sure put us horrid Republicans in our place.
There is just no way we Republicans oppose critical race theory because we believe it teaches hatred and distrust of white people. It must be that Republicans are racists who still love the Confederacy some 156 years after a Republican president ended slavery.
Of course, the Democrat writer asserts that we terrible Republicans want to make it hard to vote. There is no way Republicans could believe that we are ensuring the legitimacy of the vote, is there? It has to be some dark plot to restrict voting because your Republican neighbors and acquaintances are such horrible people, right?
She knows that every Republican has nothing but ulterior motives or lack of intelligence to blame for their belief that America is a great country that offers great opportunities for all people dependent on their effort and capabilities.
I won’t even address her comments about Trump for fear of setting off a TDS breakdown. Suffice to say this obviously horrible — to her — American citizen who votes Republican believes that Trump was a good president and America was better with him in office.
— Al McBride, Longview