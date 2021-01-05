Letter: A dictionary of reasons

A dictionary of reasons
How can anyone who is so egotistical, narcissistic, misologistic, intractable, obdurate, obstreperous, opinionated, stubborn, a draft-dodger, and is a turncoat and back-stabber against anyone who dares to defy him be so adulated is beyond my comprehension.
I am an 88-year-old veteran who once voted straight Republican, but I could not vote for a man with these characteristics, nor could I vote for Biden and what the Democrats are currently espousing.
— Joe Granger, Marshall