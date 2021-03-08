Letter: A fly in the ointment

A fly in the ointment
Less than two months into Biden’s presidency things are really looking good.
Gasoline prices here in Longview are up. Border crossings set an all-time record for the month of January. Are those people being given the COVID-19 vaccine when they come across? That is not likely since many American citizens are still waiting for theirs. Now all Americans that are out of work and are looking for a job have more competition to deal with.
Biben has promised us that our economy is going to rebound. He says: Build American; buy American. There’s a fly in this ointment though. It’s called profit.
Companies that sell something hope to make a profit. The minimum wage is rising, as is the corporate tax rate. The cost of goods and services will have to rise for a company to stay in business. They call that inflation. They probably will pack their bags and move overseas again. There goes the build American part of Biden’s plan if they do. The ones that remain, will likely invest in automation to compete. A machine does not need health care. It does not take paid vacations, and they don’t go out on strike for higher pay.
— Gerald Green, Longview