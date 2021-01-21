Letter: A new chapter

A new chapter
On Inauguration Day 2021, a new chapter in the American story begins. As it does, let’s recall the words of former presidents that resonate powerfully today.
In 1974, after Richard Nixon resigned the presidency in disgrace, Gerald Ford addressed a relieved nation and told his fellow Americans that “our long national nightmare is over.”
Earlier, in 1932, when FDR ran for office in a time of widespread distress and despair, his campaign theme song with its encouraging lyrics captivated the nation:
“Happy days are here again,
The skies above are clear again,
Let us sing a song of cheer again,
Happy days are here again.”
Let’s celebrate, America!
— Reginald Killingley, Big Sandy