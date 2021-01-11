Letter: A possiblity

A possibility
Watch out — this may happen!
Vice President Pence makes an offer President Trump cannot refuse, “Mr. President, resign instead of 25th Amendment removal from office, and I will pardon you before I leave on Jan. 20, 2021. You know that a self pardon will not work in your case of habitual criminal behavior. My pardon will take care of your obstruction of justice, causing riots resulting in death and all your other federal crimes that certainly will be uncovered. I can’t be responsible for the eternal shame to you and others that assisted you, and which will result from disclosures. Of course, before you resign — issue all pardons to your family, fellow thugs and criminal enablers, and one to me. Although I don’t know what I’ve done, issue a pardon to me in case you have set me up because I wouldn’t rig your reelection by varying the electoral college count. I have to be sure that I am pardoned before you resign.”
“Of course, we will work out the wording of your and my pardon together for mutual assurance we are cleared federally. Good luck in facing state prosecutions. Leaving the country may help. Best always, Mike.”
— Frank Supercinski, Longview