Letter: A strategy that will fail

A strategy that will fail
In the Feb. 8 edition of the News-Journal, Al McBride takes John Foster to task in part over the use of absentee ballots which have become an article of faith by the right as being inherently subject to fraud, although they are legal and subject to verification.
There has not been a single credible study made to substantiate the notion that they are less valid than ballots cast in person and are a wise choice during a pandemic.
The mailing of unsolicited ballots is also a common practice in many states to enable the recipients the opportunity to use or discard them according to their preference. The expansion of opportunities to cast a ballot fills the hearts of the right with fear. In their minds, the fewer that can vote, the better, which is why numerous Republican-led state legislatures have adopted laws designed to limit and discourage those who might vote for a different party by limiting polling places in high minority areas or those close to universities. This strategy will eventually fail.
— Tom Owens, Longview