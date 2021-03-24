Letter: A train wreck for diplomacy

Train wreck for diplomacy
Well, last week was a train wreck for diplomacy with our two main adversary countries, Russia and China.
First, President Biden managed to call the president of Russia a soulless killer, which is not a great way to start diplomacy or détente with a nuclear-armed adversary, unless you are channeling Slim Pickens in the movie “Dr. Strangelove” and planning to go toe to toe with the Ruskies in nuclear combat. Actually, Trump did not cede anything to Russia despite all the “news” implying the opposite. But looks for an improvement in diplomatic relations with Russia just took a big nose dive with the ABC scripted interview.
Then, to make sure we covered all the bases in sabotaging diplomacy with our major adversaries, Secretary of State Blinken managed to insult China by accusing them of everything except sinking the Titanic.
China was none too pleased with us telling them how to manage or run their internal affairs with us not having such a stellar record in that regard.
Oh well, maybe things will get better or maybe not. Hopefully there resides some sanity somewhere in the U.S. state department and the Biden administration. Time will tell.
— Jerry King, Longview