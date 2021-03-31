Letter: A wish for better internet service

A wish for better internet service
Can we not get a decent internet signal in Longview?
Living smack dab in the middle of a city like Longview, you would think a significant perk besides being close to stores and restaurants wouldreliable internet service. We currently have home internet with the single hometown internet provider in Longview, and it has been the worst first-world experience of my life.
I found that during the week of March 22 to 29, my internet was out for 20-plus minutes on five different occasions. But why? I am paying my bill on time and using quality equipment; why can’t the single hometown internet provider in Longview deliver quality and reliability? No matter how often I update equipment, the quality of my equipment, or how many additional gadgets I purchase to improve the internet reliability, it all goes back to citywide outages. I know this because the Nextdoor app, along with Facebook, is filled with locals asking, “Is anyone else having internet problems today?”
The ad for the one single hometown internet provider in Longview is “Solutions for home and business.” However, there have been zero solutions to the constant internet outages in the Longview area. Can someone at this provider investigate this issue and solve it?
— Jessica Guire, Longview