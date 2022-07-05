Letter: Accepted law

Accepted law
The Anticanon: That part of our common law that has been rescinded by federal courts.
Yes, Roe v. Wade is just another rare example of laws that are no longer considered part of our canon of law. As with most other parts of our anticanon, Roe v. Wade was held as “accepted law” for decades.
The “accepted” federal law that denied citizenship to any resident of African descent (whether enslaved or free) — the 1857 Dred Scott decision — ended fairly quickly. But it was only abolished by a horrendous Civil War!
The “accepted” federal court action that codified the South’s “separate but equal” doctrine — the 1896 Plessy decision — has never been officially rescinded by the federal courts. However, it has been so weakened since the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case, it is just completely ignored.
In 1942, FDR ordered all residents of Japanese descent, regardless of status, to be relocated into interment camps. American-born Fred Korematsu, 23, fought his seizure all the way to the Supreme Court and lost in 1944 (my birth year) — Korematsu v. U.S. The constitutionality of such a U.S. president’s order is still not settled by the courts. It’s been eighty years! Korematsu passed in 2005 at 86.
— Herb Jarrell, Kilgore