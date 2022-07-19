Letter: After we're gone

After we’re gone
This is a letter to those who have not believed Jesus’ claim, “I am THE way,” and have not answered His call, “Follow me.”
Jesus may return soon to take all believers to heaven (the rapture). None of my family will remain on earth. Currently, there are four generations of us — 21 in all. We’ll leave everything behind, so please help yourself to all of our stuff, since none of our family will be here to claim their inheritance.
I’ll give you some advice now that will help you when the time comes. Diana and I will leave you a house fully furnished and clean, except for the clothes we were wearing when Jesus came for us — they’ll be lying on the floor somewhere. Both of us have a slightly unorganized desk where you’ll find a Bible open to the passage we were studying just before the rapture. Flip through those well-marked Bibles, and you’ll find plenty of Scripture that will tell you how you can join us in heaven. Don’t feel guilty about taking our stuff. We won’t care because we’ve laid up our treasures in heaven, where we will have an eternal home.
— Johnny Norwood, Longview