Letter: Air system vote should have waited

Rushed decisions
I believe that the (Longview ISD) board should have not been in rush to approve the air system (news story, May 27).
When you are dealing with people’s health — and especially children — you should not be so quick in making such decisions until you have completed intensive research. Those who voted to approve the air system, do you have any children or relatives working in the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy on a daily basis?
People in authority always want to make decisions they feel is best for others. Why couldn’t this have been delayed giving the staff and parents a chance to voice their concerns? Shame on the board. Rights have been violated.
— Robin McLemore, Longview