Letter: Alarm at lawful demonstrations

Alarm at lawful demonstrations
The Saturday op-ed page was headlined by local authority on piety, Jeff McAlister. As usual, he was rending his garments over a lack of piety, specifically regarding unrest over the gutting of Roe v. Wade.
He expressed alarm at lawful demonstrations protesting the impending Scotus decision; why they have even ruffled Clarence Thomas’ feathers — my heavens. Certainly nothing of this sort has ever occurred, unless perhaps you include the Jan. 6 festivities at the Capitol.
People (women perhaps?) were showing up in “Handmaid’s Tale” regalia, and a Christian pro-life office in Wisconsin, was firebombed. Look up what Margaret Atwood, author of “The Handmaid’s Tale," had to say about this. And consult Wikipedia under anti-abortion violence: 11 murders, 17 attempted murders, 383 death threats, 153 assaults, 13 wounded, 41 bombings, three kidnappings, etc. Oddly, Wikipedia does not catalog similar violence against pro-life folks. Maybe the office in Madison can get a list started.
And Jeff, you might look up a word used in the Bible. It describes people who condemn behavior in others but condone similar behavior in their own case. The word is hypocrisy, and I believe Jesus spoke strongly against it.
On the other hand, I’d like to thank Jim Ross Lightfoot for his contribution — it provided more light and less heat.
— Tom Mitchell, Longview