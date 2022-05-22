 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Alarm at lawful demonstrations

Alarm at lawful demonstrations

The Saturday op-ed page was headlined by local authority on piety, Jeff McAlister. As usual, he was rending his garments over a lack of piety, specifically regarding unrest over the gutting of Roe v. Wade.

He expressed alarm at lawful demonstrations protesting the impending Scotus decision; why they have even ruffled Clarence Thomas’ feathers — my heavens. Certainly nothing of this sort has ever occurred, unless perhaps you include the Jan. 6 festivities at the Capitol.

People (women perhaps?) were showing up in “Handmaid’s Tale” regalia, and a Christian pro-life office in Wisconsin, was firebombed. Look up what Margaret Atwood, author of “The Handmaid’s Tale," had to say about this. And consult Wikipedia under anti-abortion violence: 11 murders, 17 attempted murders, 383 death threats, 153 assaults, 13 wounded, 41 bombings, three kidnappings, etc. Oddly, Wikipedia does not catalog similar violence against pro-life folks. Maybe the office in Madison can get a list started.

And Jeff, you might look up a word used in the Bible. It describes people who condemn behavior in others but condone similar behavior in their own case. The word is hypocrisy, and I believe Jesus spoke strongly against it.

On the other hand, I’d like to thank Jim Ross Lightfoot for his contribution — it provided more light and less heat.

— Tom Mitchell, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Now I urge you, brothers and sisters, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that you all agree and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be made complete in the same mind and in the same judgment.”