Letter: All aboard for 4 more years

All aboard for 4 more years
Regarding the Dec. 21 Saturday Forum column by John Foster:
Blah, blah blah! Just the usual column, which is really an embarrassment to folks in Carthage. We have lived here for over 15 years now and still are not at all impressed by his opinions. Believe me, it is a waste of space, not even proper lining for a bird cage, if we had a bird.
Get over it sir. Our president is not impeached. He is just getting started so hold on for the next four-year ride. As for me and my house, we are all on board The Trump Train.
God bless America, God bless Texas, and God bless us all.
— Johnnie H. Melton, Carthage