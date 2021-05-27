Letter: An insult to integrity

An insult to integrity
On May 19, Congressman Louie Gohmert voted against legislation to establish an independent commission to investigate the violent insurrection on Jan. 6 at the Capitol. A quick search of Mr. Gohmert’s congressional website reveals his dishonesty and hypocrisy.
May 2, 2014: “Gohmert’s Fervent Calls for a Select Committee on Benghazi,” reads Mr. Gohmert’s press release citing the loss of “four precious American lives” ... “at the hands of these terrorists.” Mr. Gohmert went on to state, “We must remain vigilant to get to the truth.”
Sept. 10, 2014: “Gohmert: Benghazi ‘Not Old News Because We Still Don’t Have the Answers.” Mr. Gohmert stated, “And the answer should come swift and clear anytime it’s asked, because until we know what happened, we can’t avoid the same mistakes in the future.”
The people of East Texas deserve a representative who will in fact, “remain vigilant to get to the truth.” Mr. Gohmert recently attempted to rewrite history by calling the indicted Capitol rioters “political prisoners held hostage by their own government.”
Mr. Gohmert’s actions are an assault on our representative democracy and Constitutional republic, and his antics are an insult to truth, honesty and integrity. We can and must elect better representation in 2022.
— Michael Tolbert, Tyler