Letter: Appreciating the post office

Appreciating the post office
I have always enjoyed going to the downtown Longview post office to purchase stamps or to mail letters.
In recent years, since I walk with a cane or walker with wheels, I tend to use the ramp on the southwest side of the building. Entering by way of that entrance, I have marveled at the large-sized cornerstone. It depicts such famous names as Henry Morgenthau Jr., who was secretary of the Treasury, and James A. Farley who was U.S. Postmaster General in 1939, the year the building was constructed.
Although I never met those men, I can readily identify commonalities with them. I am aware that Morgenthau joined the Grotto alongside then-New York Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt. I joined the Grotto decades later in 2001, mainly because my late uncle Charles P. Marples did.
And, Farley was a baptized Catholic (as I am). He joined the Elks Lodge (as I did too). The stone structure of the downtown Longview post office has weathered many seasons over many years. Yet, its legible inscription remains carved stately into stone. It is a page out of our nation’s history which subsequent generations can appreciate.
— James A. Marples, Longview