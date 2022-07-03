Letter: Aren't we all Americans?

Aren’t we all Americans?
Aren’t we all Americans who want the same thing — a better future for our country?
I happen to believe that the Democrats have a better way to achieve this goal. For those Americans who disagree, I want you to think about a quote from Kathy Somer (letter, June 12), “Ban books, abortion, birth control, but not guns?”
Do you really believe that you, your children and grandchildren want to live in a country where voting is meaningless because the politicians in power can decide who won — where election workers, governors, congressmen and senators and Supreme Court justices have to fear for their lives for doing their jobs and where telling the truth is a lost art?
— Horst Seeger, Longview