Letter: Assange extradition

Assange extradition
Well, maybe you were paying attention or maybe you weren’t. Maybe you care or maybe you don’t. But last week the final hurdle was crossed, and Britain will extradite Julian Assange to the U.S. for a trial of espionage charges with penalties of up to 175 years in a harsh prison.
Assange has already had seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy before being dragged out by British to three more years in Britain’s toughest prison reserved for the worst bad guys.
So, what did Assange do? From what I read, he exposed and published things that those in power did not want out there for the public to see about the war in Iraq and other cases of corruption.
What is the implication? Well for one thing it is a chilling message to would-be whistleblowers. And it is a death knell for uncensored journalism.
Should you care? Yes, unless you believe you are best served in accepting everything the government and media put out at face value. I hope not.
— Jerry King, Longview