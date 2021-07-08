Letter: At a crossroads

At a crossroads
In reference to the letter (July 4), "Questions for the GOP": I'm a proud conservative Republican who grew up in the 40's and 50's, and we were taught history that included slavery.
The problem as I see it is they have eliminated teaching many of these subjects, including World War I and World War II. It seems to me that those that teach have themselves no Idea of the past. Why? Because when they grew up, it was not taught, it was brushed over, swept aside for a more modern approach to education.
Voting is a right for all those who qualify, showing proof that you are a citizen should be an honor and privilege. For those that say it's too much to ask someone to do it are wrong. There are many ways that this could be done.
I also believe that there were outside influences in the January demonstration, and I welcome a real investigation on what occurred.
Implying that those of us that feel the 45th president did what the American people wanted are maniacal is one of the reasons why America is at a crossroads.
— Charles Faraci, Longview