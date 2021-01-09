Letter: Attack on democracy

Attack on democracy
“Texans in D.C.: Events peaceful” (news story, Friday).
Am I to believe my “lyin’ eyes” — or the News-Journal headline?
Five people died during the insurrection inspired by Trump’s inflammatory speeches. One of those dead was a Capitol policeman murdered by the rioters for whom Trump professed “love.” Rioters planted pipe bombs around the capitol. Several of them possessed Molotov cocktails when arrested. Some who broke into the Rotunda were equipped with zip ties, which can serve as handcuffs. What did they plan? Offices were ransacked, and the nation’s Capitol Building was desecrated in other ways I will not describe in a family newspaper.
I watched with anger and heartbreak as hooligans mounted the steps and scaled the walls of our nation’s Capitol Building; many of them, in a grotesque parody of patriotism, carried the nation’s flag as they betrayed their country.
As several reporters remarked, this was the first time since 1814 our Capitol Building has been breached. Over 200 years ago, the attacker was a foreign army. On January 6, 2020, another day “that will live in infamy,” our own privileged citizens launched an attack on democracy and the rule of law. Whether traitors or merely fools, may those who participated, and the politicians who encouraged them, also live in infamy.
— Mike Beasley, Carthage
Democratic Party to blame for rioters
First let me say there is never any excuse for rioting. I just wish the leaders from the Democratic Party would have felt the same way when large parts of many cities were burned to the ground. They told the police to stand down and watch their city and cars burn. People were harassed at all hours of the night. They were beaten; some were shot.
After all this they demanded that the police be defunded. It was even called the summer of love.
All this time the Democrats never said nothing bad about the rioters they said they were peaceful. Nancy Pelosi even called the police, national guard Storm Troopers. Kamala Harris even raised bail money for the mob rioters. Add to this the foul, disgusting names they called the president and his supporters: Hitler, Stalin, mass murderer, Russian spy, traitor just to name a few. Don’t forget the Supreme Court freak show.
When you do nothing about mob riots all year, you should not be surprised when they come to your door. The Democratic Party and most news outlets have stoked this fire for four years.
— Dewain Bourdon, Longview
Watching the attack
I’m now watching the attack on our government. Live on TV. In the daylight of the Capitol of the “United” States of America. Tearing up a little.
While the President of this nation also watches on TV. Doing nothing. Embracing it.
— Chuck Barker, Longview