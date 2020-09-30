You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Bet your paycheck

A chicken in every pot

I don’t like Trump. I don’t like Biden (and all Democrats) even more. Why? Because they all promise everyone the moon, universal health care, and “a chicken in every pot,” so to speak. But, no mention of who is going to pay for the moon, the health care or the chicken.

If you are working, you can bet your paycheck that you will be the one paying for someone else’s moon, health care and chicken, while at the same time wondering how you are going to pay for your own.

— June Cotten, Winnsboro

