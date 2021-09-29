Letter: Biden's failure

Biden’s failure
Poor John Foster. Eight months after the Democrats took complete power, everything bad is still Trump’s fault in John’s little world, and the only thing that John can write about is his hatred of Trump.
In his latest column (Forum page, Sept. 25), John assures us that everything that went wrong in Afghanistan is the fault of Trump. Yep, it’s not as if Joe Paper Ballot could have written one of those executive orders to overturn a Trump directive like he did dozens of others or dismissed Trump appointees as he did virtually everywhere else. Nope, in this case, poor Joe and his newly appointed team of “woke” military leaders had no choice.
Face it John: Trump would not have left Americans behind nor would he have given up the strategic advantage that Bagram Air Base offered before getting all Americans and their allies out, nor would he have withdrawn all our troops under Taliban orders. This failure falls upon Biden and his Democrat paper ballot dictatorship. Just like your claims that Trump is a “proven racist,” this claim does not fly.
Yes, the decision to end the war in Afghanistan was a good one. It was the Biden administration’s total ineptness in handling it that was the problem.
— Al McBride, Longview