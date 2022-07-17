Letter: Calling Ted Cruz

Calling Ted Cruz
When I have called Ted Cruz’s D.C. office to leave a comment, this is what occurred over several months.
First you would hear Sen. Cruz in his most smarmiest voice saying what an honor and privilege it was to serve the great state of Texas, and he looked forward to hearing your thoughts and concerns about issues.
Then press 1 to leave a comment. After listening to Ted again, the message you would get is the box can’t accept any more messages. If it happened once, I would chalk it up to a temporary anomaly, but it occurred over several months. So it occurred to me maybe Sen. Cruz is not interested so much in my thoughts and concerns.
Now, if I were a gun lobbyist giving Ted over $400,000 in contributions, Ted would be more receptive, I assume.
Actually, Sen. Cruz received that much, which was the largest amount for any Congress person from the gun lobby. His solution to the school shooting in Uvalde was to hire more police.
It seems 19 officers weren’t enough. And Sen. Cruz seems equally receptive to the military industrial complex lobby with a continuous increase in Pentagon spending. Our concerns, not so.
— Jerry King, Longview