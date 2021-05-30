Letter: Careful what you ask for

Careful what you ask for
Interesting times we’re in. We’ve gone from no masks needed, to we’d better double up on masks then back to no mask needed.
Then we were told the virus originated in nature, and now we’re back to a high likelihood it “escaped” from a lab in China who we gave U.S. dollars to for “research.” Prices are rising for everything, but more “experts” are telling us there is no inflation. Schools from kindergarten forward are teaching our future leaders that the U.S. is inherently bad, and if you’re white, you need to accept that and atone for your ancestors’ sins.
We are being pushed away from the basic tenant of equal opportunity for all to equality for all: if you don’t understand the difference and you are a product of our public school system, I understand.
And as hard as I look, I cannot find a Biden/Harris supporter who proudly says they voted for them.
But it’s all good: Mean ol’ President Trump was replaced, the government will keep the “free” money flowing and with proposed tax hikes, the “rich” will cover the bill. Until they leave or the money runs out.
Be very careful what you ask for. You might just get it.
— Amos Snow III, Longview