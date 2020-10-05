Letter: Check sources on voter fraud

Mail-in voter fraud
Is it the role of a mail carrier to diagnose mail-in voter fraud? My inclination is that a mail carrier does not have the credentials or training to decide what household is guilty of mail fraud.
I would hope my mail carrier is not sharing with his parents information about the people living in my household, the names of those residents or what type of mail the residents receive. And of course if that information is shared, hopefully the parent would then not publish this derelict of duty of their child in the local news.
Ms. Collins (letter, Sept. 30), please use other sources (maybe the FBI, etc.) besides your daughter to do some research on voter fraud.
— Cindy Cowan, Longview