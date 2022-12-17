 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Checks and balances

Checks and balances

In a recent edition of the Longview News-Journal, a writer advocated the removal of the Biden-Harris administration citing the Supreme Court ruling in Gore vs Bush, thus expressing his total ignorance of the Constitution, a document he obviously has never read and our system of government which has built in checks and balances from three co-equal branches of that government, namely the legislative, the judicial and the executive.

Gore vs Bush was a standing court case between two aspirants to the presidency and did not constitute an assertion of authority of the judiciary over the executive branch of our government.

A sitting president can only be removed by an election or an impeachment. In the latter case, the chief justice serves as a presiding officer with duties which essentially are those of a parliamentarian.

— Tom Owens, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“But when he saw many of the Pharisees and Sadducees coming for baptism, he said to them, ‘You offspring of vipers, who warned you to flee from the wrath to come? Therefore produce fruit consistent with repentance ...’ ”

Matthew 3:7-8