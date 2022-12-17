Letter: Checks and balances

Checks and balances
In a recent edition of the Longview News-Journal, a writer advocated the removal of the Biden-Harris administration citing the Supreme Court ruling in Gore vs Bush, thus expressing his total ignorance of the Constitution, a document he obviously has never read and our system of government which has built in checks and balances from three co-equal branches of that government, namely the legislative, the judicial and the executive.
Gore vs Bush was a standing court case between two aspirants to the presidency and did not constitute an assertion of authority of the judiciary over the executive branch of our government.
A sitting president can only be removed by an election or an impeachment. In the latter case, the chief justice serves as a presiding officer with duties which essentially are those of a parliamentarian.
— Tom Owens, Longview