Letter: Clean it up, Biden

As I predicted, they're handing off imminent disaster to Biden just as they did to Obama. Again, Democrats get to clean up a disgusting Republican mess.
They claim religious freedom to deny there is even a plague in the populace. And here in Gregg County, home of Louis Gohmert pixie dust, we get a double dose of "substantial community spread," thanks to mindless, self-aggrandizing deniers of reality. A word to the business community: If you openly refuse to require masks (are you listening Walmart?), I won't be shopping with you.
On Nov. 7, Vietnam recorded 1,213 confirmed cases, 1,070 recoveries, and 35 deaths ... total. This was not an unsolvable problem. This singularity of resolve allowed Vietnam to go virtually unscathed.
But here in my country, the only resolve is defiance in the face of insurmountable fact. So, can we all come together for one minute and accept our reality? The answer is no. That pie has already been baked. Fate is in control as much as COVID-19. It's why Vietnam never won on the battlefield, but won the war. It's why Trumpites lost the election. And its why we've been suffering needlessly for the last 10 months. It's why we suffered needlessly in 2009.
Republicans can't lead. They can't follow. They can't even lose graciously. Is there any doubt about why we are here?
— Art Strange, Longview