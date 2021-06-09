Letter: Clear as the light of day

Clear as the light of day
A writer (letter, June 6) objects to Don McGhan, Donald Trump’s White House counsel, testifying recently before a federal legislative committee. It was about Trump’s obstruction of justice concerning his campaign and other ties to Russia. In office, Trump directed McGhan to disobey legislative subpoenas. The writer says the Steele dossier is no proof of Trump disloyalty.
However, it is clear as the light of day about these Trump presidential campaign officials’ and supporters’ convictions involving: Paul Manafort passing on Trump presidential campaign information to a Russian Secret Service agent; Gen. Michael Flynn lying to the FBI about conversations with the Russian ambassador; and Roger Stone lying to the FBI about Russian interference in the 2016 election. To keep them quiet, Trump pardons each of them.
In office, Trump praises Putin. Trump meets and talks with Putin privately with no American translator in the room. Trump orders no notes taken during his conversations with Putin.
Trump can’t obtain loans in this country because he won’t repay them. His family publicly admits Trump enterprises are awash in Russian money. Russians don’t take kindly to non-payment, and they will obtain something in return: Donald Trump’s obedience to them.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview