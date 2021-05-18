Letter: Clear genocide

Palestinian/Israeli conflict
Context is important in understanding the Palestinian/Israeli conflict. Also important is not framing the conflict in a way as to suggest it is a contest between equals as one is armed with the most advanced weapons, bombers and tanks available, while the other is armed with crude homemade rockets. Nor is it accurate to suggest both parties are equally culpable as one party is under a brutal illegal occupation for 73 years, and the other is a largely unarmed populace.
Israel has been called out as an apartheid state as defined by several human rights organizations. Actually resisting house demolitions, home evictions and generally discriminatory actions by an occupier is allowed.
I wish everyone could see “Born in Gaza” on Netflix or “The Present,” also on Netflix, and they might come to understand the amount of suffering being inflicted on a helpless native population by an occupying colonial power with weapons and cover our government supplies.
Gaza has been described as the world’s largest open air prison which was rendered almost unlivable before this. Now, I think it will be unlivable and clear genocide.
— Jerry King