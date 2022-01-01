Letter: Coaching trees

Coaching trees
I was sadden by the news that legendary and NFL Hall of Fame coach John Madden had passed away.
With NFL coaches, the term “coaching tree” is often used to give us a sense of NFL history to their career. In Madden’s case, that would put him in the Sid Gillman coaching tree. Later, Tom Flores was said to be in the John Madden coaching tree.
This may not always be a correct way to describe or define a coaching career. Bill Belichick is thought to be part of the Bill Parcells coaching tree. But Parcells never won a championship without having Belichick on the sidelines, while Belichick has won several without Parcells.
Long ago, a sports reporter went to interview Jim Lee Howell, the head coach of the 1956 champions, the New York Giants. Walking down the hall, he passed a room where Vince Lombardi was coaching the offense. In the next room, he saw Tom Landry coaching the defense. When he arrived at Howell’s office, he found the head coach with his feet up on his desk and his head buried in a newspaper. The NFL Championship Trophy is now the Lombardi Trophy. And Landry won it twice.
— Gerald Green, Longview