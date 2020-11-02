Letter: Cognitive dissonance

Cognitive dissonance
American psychologist Leon Festinger developed the theory of cognitive dissonance in the 1950s, suggesting there is an inner drive to hold attitudes, beliefs and behavior in harmony. This lack of harmony is reduced by either changing beliefs or behavior in the face of new information.
Seems to be prominent everywhere: white skin versus shades of whiteness; abortion versus freedom of choice; thou shalt not kill versus capital punishment; power and control versus the common good; personal character versus leadership; military weapons versus hunting firearms; peace versus violence.
To what extent do we seek/reject information to justify/maintain our beliefs or behavior?
One way is to divide into groups with similar beliefs or behaviors, increasing group cohesiveness by having a common enemy, someone with difference beliefs or behaviors.
So, how do we proceed from here with our neighbors with different beliefs and behaviors? The common good? Avoid labels and focus on issues?
Nice topic for discussion.
— Joe Garms, Longview