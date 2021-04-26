Letter: Common sense gun laws

Common sense gun laws
I agree with a Forum writer (James Fink, Saturday Forum) who wrote “We need some common sense gun laws. The mass shootings need to stop.” A common sense gun law, to greatly reduce the ability to perform mass shootings, is to prohibit the public carry and display of weapons that use high capacity magazines. The legal one exception should be their use by law enforcement.
For public health and safety, the regulation of guns in public is legally upheld. Pistols, and not rifles, are the usual weapons regulated. Weapons that can fire more than eight rounds without reloading can be purchased, but banned from public display and carry.
Growing up, I shot a .410 shotgun, a single round .22 caliber rifle, and a Springfield .30-06 bolt-action rifle for hunting game. In the Army, and while in Vietnam, I used the automatic firing M-1 Garand rifle, the M-14 rifle, and the AR-15. So I know when it is necessary to have and use automatic weapons readily loaded with high capacity magazines.
Why should we allow the public display of weapons like I used in Vietnam, or carry even more rapidly firing weapons? There is no valid need.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview