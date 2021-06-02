Letter: Comparing Jan. 6 with July 4

Comparing Jan. 6 with July 4
On May 31, we observed Memorial Day. A solemn occasion to reflect on the sacrifice of others to protect the rights of humanity and the freedoms offered by democracy. When I was called to serve, before I was even a citizen, I was proud to wear the uniform of my country-to-be and follow those before me. I was lucky. It was a time of peace.
On Jan. 6 of this year, I was appalled to see some of my fellow veterans storming, not heroically as on the beaches of Normandy, but shamefully our own government institution on behalf of one man. Watching the sight of a mob attacking democracy tore my heart.
Soon, we will be observing another “memorable Epocha” (John Adams) — the day our forefathers signed the Declaration of Independence. This is a day of great jubilation and, hopefully, will continue to be so “forever more.”
How will July 4 look in comparison to Jan. 6?
July 4 established a nation with a government “of the people, by the people and for the people.” (Abraham Lincoln).
Jan. 6 would establish a government of one man, by one man and for one man.
— Luis R. Celerier, Longview