Letter: Competence versus incompetence

Competence versus incompetence
When Texas faced record-low temperatures and snow and ice made roads impassable, the state’s electric grid operator lost control of the power supply, leaving millions without access to electricity. As the blackouts extended for days, top state lawmakers called for investigations into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), a nod to Texas’ secessionist one modern outlet — that the electric grid remain out of the reach of federal regulators.
Does anyone know or care how ERCOT works, is funded, how decisions are made, how members are appointed, etc.? Probably not. The incompetence of this deregulated entity falls squarely upon the so-called leaders in Austin who are busy with much more important things, like who’s using a bathroom, unmasking, taking over the Austin PD, denying expanded Medicaid, etc. The people of Texas bore the brunt of GOP incompetence: Cornyn was silent, “Crook” Paxton was in Utah and Cruz was caught jetting off to Cancun.
If you vote to reelect these people in perpetuity, you’ve been had. This isn’t a liberal vs. conservative/red vs. blue issue. This is competence vs. incompetence. When the next election comes around, remember that the GOP has had control over this state for more than 25 years. Don’t fall for their apologies, sound bites or their old reliable “boogie man”: socialism. The socialistic aid coming to the state granted by a socialist president wasn’t turned down by the GOP leaders.
— Kathy Somer, Longview