Letter: Conspiracy theories

Conspiracy theories
Please do not read this unless you believe in conspiracy theories. For those who are scared of getting a Covid shot because you think your government is trying to insert a chip into your arm, no need to worry! You have been carrying one around with you for years.
Probably the only time you have been hurt — if you are a sensitive person like myself — is when you angered someone on your device and they got you back in a Facebook comment. And maybe that’s not the part you are worried about at all.
It could be you are worried about someone, like our government, knowing who and where you are at any time. You have no one to blame but yourself. After all, wasn’t that the reason you bought your device in the first place?
You might say you didn’t know they could track you . Maybe you should have done a little research before you got one of those gossip toys!
If you can survive with one, just think how miserable you would be without one! So, don’t fret, it’s kinda like getting a shot in the arm that might actually save someone’s life. It could even be a friend!
Don’t worry about your device — just beam me up, Scottie!
— Ken Schuler, Gladewater