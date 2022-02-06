Letter: Constable race concerns

Constable race concerns
In watching the actions and words of candidates for constable in Pct. 2 in Gregg County, it appears the good ole’ boy system is as blatant as ever.
The county commissioners appointed Mr. Roger Askew for a two-month period and then have proceeded to “influence” voters by this action. One candidate even waited for a voters’ forum to announce his support for Mr. Askew. I think we all can see through this.
Billy Fort, who “retired” after many maneuvers, has also shown his interest in this race by contributing $1.000 to Mr. Askew’s campaign. He has a right to do this, of course.
What concerns me is the obvious attempt to have the voters influenced by those in the commissioners court and Mr. Fort’s push for Mr. Askew. I find it unsettling to hear Mr. Askew talk about integrity while accepting a rather large donation and support from the previous constable, who left under disgrace.
I sincerely hope the voters see through this attempt to “hand pick” the next constable for Pct. 2.
— Mitzi Gore, Tyler