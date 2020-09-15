Letter: Corporate taxes

A way to raise government revenue
The Democratic candidates, especially Biden and Harris, want to increase taxes on corporations. This is the Democratic way of increasing government revenue without gullible citizens realizing that actually it’s they that actually will pay the corporate taxes and all other increased costs imposed by government.
Corporations respond to the increased tax rates and other imposed costs by raising consumer prices, cutting labor rates, cutting jobs and/or moving production/procurement to lower-cost countries — probably a combination of all. This is a sham way for the Democrats to raise government revenue while making people think they are “taxing the rich corporations.” Often, it’s the middle and lower class workers and consumers that will suffer.
Regarding my approach to the Democrats: “Forgive them for they know not what they are doing!”
— Joe Esso, Longview