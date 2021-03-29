Letter: COVID-19 vaccine is worth it

COVID-19 vaccine is worth it
Through the grapevine and the LNJ I found out about the COVID-19 vaccine available in quantity here in Longview at the fairgrounds. Signed myself and my wife up for a Sunday poke.
Process was flawless, as in what I experienced in the Navy. Extremely well organized, smooth flow, professionalism everywhere. Perfect execution. To all involved with the planning and execution of this important public health imperative, you have my heartfelt thanks.
Then, there is the other side: the anti-vaccers, the so-called Constitutionalists, the me-above-thee selfish people who flat refuse to get vaccinated. Being old, I remember the mass vaccination program during the 1960s to eradicate polio. To this day, I remember getting the polio vaccine during summer vacation by the flagpole of my elementary school with a pneumatic injection device when I was 9.
Back then it was a critical imperative to eradicate a disease that crippled and killed children, and people were thankful that a vaccine was developed and made available. Why is a vaccine against a global pandemic disease that causes death and infirmity something to fear and fight against? Wife and I did have side effects: sore arm (took an Aleve), fatigue (took a two-hour nap), cold feet (put on a pair of socks). I’m pretty sure the tradeoff is worth all that. Only regret/thought/concern is the wait for the second poke and protection against a disease that would probably kill me.
— Amos Snow III, Longview