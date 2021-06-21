Letter: Critical thinking about events pertaining to race not a danger

Was Bill 3979 even necessary
HB 3979 should never have received a positive vote. I’m trusting that Jay Dean will eventually come to recognize the reality of my statement.
Critical thinking and current events pertaining to race is not a danger to one’s education anymore than a teacher-led discussion on Darwin’s Theory of Evolution in a science class is an attempt at indoctrination against Creationism. They are theories that should be introduced, dissected and analyzed in the classroom, just as most theories are introduced in the laboratory of our classrooms. What is more, the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills specifically requires teachers in core subject areas to address the aforementioned issues and current events within the TEKS and in connection to society.
Teachers know what we are tasked to do.
And, if administrators and parents, who may very well have some unresolved issues or prejudice of their own, regarding discussions of race matters in a public school classroom, find it all so very disagreeable and uncomfortable, perhaps those actors should examine their own biases and filters. For that matter, Texas politicians should ask themselves, where is the evidence that suggest such a bill (3979) was even necessary?
What I do know is this. Teachers don’t enroll in four-year college institutions, and complete the additional necessary state teacher certification requirements, with some agenda to proselytize Marxist ideology or any other platform agenda. We have too much on our plate as it is attending to the circumspect needs of our pupil and state STAAR testing requirements.
— John Smith IV, Longview