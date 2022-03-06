Letter: Dangerous intersection

Dangerous intersection
The intersection of Harrison Road and Donald Drive, Cherokee Street and Swinging Bridge Road is very dangerous.
I realize it is under major renovation with the widening of Harrison Road, but the way the traffic is being diverted is illogical and hard to navigate. It appears that Donald Drive is paved from Harrison all the way into the neighborhood, but there are barriers preventing entry into the neighborhood.
The Cherokee Street cutoff is also barricaded, preventing traffic flow from turning left onto the loop, causing traffic to back up on Harrison during high traffic times. Swinging Bridge is very narrow with deep ditches, not designed for the traffic flow it is currently accommodating.
The area is also very, very dark, making it hard to see where roads are and where detours begin and end. I have noticed numerous burned out street lights throughout the city, which I believe diminish the safety of our streets.
I believe these issues need attention, for the safety of the River Oaks and area residents as well as the construction crews working on the roads.
— Vicki West, Longview