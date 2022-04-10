Letter: Debunking Trump claims

Debunking Trump claims
Jerry Matlock wrote in (letter, April 6) blasting Betty Railey for her support of Trump.
You would have thought Betty declared that ice cream was bad. Jerry wants to continue to spew lies by claiming Trump was not pro-America, is a racist and only wanted taxpayers' money.
Trump was constantly being blasted by mainstream media and the left for his America-first approach. So to say Trump was not pro-America is just disingenuous. Regarding Trump being a racist: Are you aware millions of people of color vote for him? Are you willing to call Joe Biden a racist? You are aware that Joe eulogized ex-KKK member Robert Byrd at his funeral ? Does that make Joe a racist?
You state that Trump was only interested in taxpayer money, then why did he donate his salary as president and only take $1 per year? Biden is wealthy, yet continues to draw a salary from the taxpayers. So is Joe only interested in taxpayer money?
Just because you scream that someone is a racist, or mean or un-American doesn’t make it so. As you can see above, your current president can also be deemed these things. Be careful when painting with a broad brush as you may end up painting over the truth.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview