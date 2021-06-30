Letter: Defender of the faith

Defender of the faith
One of my favorite phrases is “defender of the faith.”
This title was first used in 1507 (before the Protestant Reformation ever came about) and was bestowed by Pope Julius II onto King James IV of Scotland as “protector and defender of the Christian faith.”
This same title was bestowed upon King Henry VIII of England by Pope Leo X on Oct. 11, 1521. When King Henry VIII had his falling out with the pope over the topic of divorce and remarriage, the pope revoked the title from Henry, but afterward bestowed it on King James V of Scotland. The rationale was that the pope hoped that the King of Scots (James V) would resist the path that his uncle Henry VIII had taken. During the upheaval of Oliver and Richard Cromwell, the title was ignored; however, it was restored when the monarchy was restored.
This title has passed down the generations and resides with Queen Elizabeth II. “Defender of the faith” still appears on all British coins to this day, in Latin, as “Fidei Defensor.”
In my estimation, it shows the good attributes that all believers have in our respective places in Christianity.
— James Marples, Longview