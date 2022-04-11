Letter: Defending Catholic faith

Defending Catholic faith
I am 75 and was born and raised Catholic in a bastion of Bible Belt religions. I have read opinions and articles in the Longview newspaper over the years about my church, most written by non-Catholics — and almost always focusing on the bad things that have happened in my church. Very rarely does the News-Journal shine a light on other religions’ sins and cover-ups. I have learned to live with the hypocrisy.
As a Catholic, I am all too aware of the sins of my church, the very church founded by Jesus Christ. I have had to remind myself that my faith is in God and not the imperfect people that care for His church.
Getting to the point, I really take offense to the letter written by an Avinger woman who likes to talk about various religions. Her letter in the April 2 edition makes statements about the Catholic Church, which show her ignorance.
Her ridiculous closing statement that “the end-time Catholic Church will include Buddha, Islam and anti-Christ will sit upon the throne of the Vatican. It will be a framework, a shell (void of the spirit of the Lord.),” is the most ridiculous statement I have ever read. Where in the world does she come up with this stuff? I cannot even find a word for it!
— Betsy Allan, Longview